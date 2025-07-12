Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 480,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 234,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

NEXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Nexxen International Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

