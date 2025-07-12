Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 4,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

