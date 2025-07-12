Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 4,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.