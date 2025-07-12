Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $61,582,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 547,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $9,605,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

