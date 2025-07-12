NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

