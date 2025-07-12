NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.6% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.