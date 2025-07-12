NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 311.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,191 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

