NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

