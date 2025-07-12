O-I Glass’ (OI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OI. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.6%

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,570 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,885,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1,043.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 980,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $10,738,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

