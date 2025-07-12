OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAX) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
OCA Acquisition Trading Up 0.9%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.
OCA Acquisition Company Profile
OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.
