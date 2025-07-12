One Day In July LLC Acquires 135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

