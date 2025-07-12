OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of InMode by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,026,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 12.8% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $14.71 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $929.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

