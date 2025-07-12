OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,313,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,424,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,180,000 after acquiring an additional 276,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE AVNT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Avient’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

