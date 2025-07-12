OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,973.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

