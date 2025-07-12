OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

