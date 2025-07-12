OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

