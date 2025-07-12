OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,648,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 293.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

