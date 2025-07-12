OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 168,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 71,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

