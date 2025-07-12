OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 379 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,646,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,072,000 after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,237,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

