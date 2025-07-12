OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,558 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SNDL worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SNDL alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 568,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 173,409 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 612,495 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Stock Down 2.1%

SNDL stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.40. SNDL Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.