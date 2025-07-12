OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

