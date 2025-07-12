OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,324 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

