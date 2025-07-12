OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 110,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.06.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

