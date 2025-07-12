OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

