OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after buying an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $376,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

