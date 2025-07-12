OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 731,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $173,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.64, a P/E/G ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

