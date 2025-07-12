OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $170.09 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.