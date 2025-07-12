OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 57.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 172,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

