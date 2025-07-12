OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 476,764 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $277.76 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.98.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.