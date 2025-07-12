OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after buying an additional 435,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $91.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.39 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

