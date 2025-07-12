OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.36 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

