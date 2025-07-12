OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,895.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

