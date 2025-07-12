OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

