OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Inspired Entertainment worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE opened at $8.87 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

