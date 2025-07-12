OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

