OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

