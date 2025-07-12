OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

