OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $473.48 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $493.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

