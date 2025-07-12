OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $39.47 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.