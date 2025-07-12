OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.