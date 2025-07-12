OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $240.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.26 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,031 shares of company stock valued at $94,584,086. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

