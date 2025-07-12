OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,495,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

