OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,314,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 569,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

