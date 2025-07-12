OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.70.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

