OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $452,627,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.