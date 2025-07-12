OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,545 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.