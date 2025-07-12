OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,545 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines
In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
