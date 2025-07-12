OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $153.28 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

