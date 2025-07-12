OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

