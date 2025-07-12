OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $145,375.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,805.90. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,492. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $291.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.