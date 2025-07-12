OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $383.63 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $388.00. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

