OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.